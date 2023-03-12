The nearest commercial airport is Leeds Bradford - and that’s hardly a great international hub.

Perhaps our lack of air connections is no bad thing in an era when we’re all trying to reduce our carbon footprint. Still, back in the day, as the great age of flying took off, York had greater ambitions.

The first powered aircraft ever to land in York is thought to have been one piloted by Captain Longcroft of the Royal Flying Corps in February 1913. Thousands turned out to Knavesmire to witness his landing.

By 1931 York had its own aircraft factory. Airspeed Ltd was co-founded by Nevil Shute, an airship designer who later found fame as a novelist. Airspeed operated from the Piccadilly bus garage where Spark:York is now, and designed aircraft and gliders. When it outgrew the garage, the company asked the then York council to help it find new premises. When no help was forthcoming, Shute took the operation to Portsmouth instead.

The city was not about to make the same mistake twice. When Yorkshire Aviation Services Ltd was looking for an aerodrome, suitable land was quickly found, on a site previously used by an air circus at Clifton.

The new York Municipal Aerodrome was officially opened on July 4, 1936, by Lord Swinton, the Minister for Air. It was favourably reviewed in the July 9, 1936, edition of Flight, the commercial aviation magazine.

“York’s aerodrome is situated…. less than two miles from the famous Minster,”the magazine’s correspondent noted. “The approaches are excellent and the surface ... above criticism.”

The aerodrome was never used for chartered or scheduled flights. But during the late 1930s, before the war intervened, a flying club was based there, and it was used for private flights and air taxis.

With the outbreak of war in 1939, the airfield was taken over by the RAF. It became a bomber base and three new runways were constructed.

After the war the airfield was returned to civilian use until it was sold for housing in the 1950s.

Today’s photos all come from Explore York Library and Archives.