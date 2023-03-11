National Highways says freezing rain is expected to hit the Pennines and other higher ground areas.

Freezing rain occurs when rain hits a cold surface and freezes almost instantly.

National Highways says that although gritters will be salting through the night, drivers should consider if their journey is essential - and says if they do have to travel, they should prepare in advance.

There is an ongoing Met Office yellow alert for snow and ice across the road network in the North East and North West tonight.

National Highways says gritting fleets will be operating around the clock on routes including the M62, A66 and A69.

The A628 Woodhead Pass linking South Yorkshire with Greater Manchester, meanwhile, has been closed since 7pm this evening, and will remain closed 'until conditions improve'.

National Highways national network manager Amy Fellows said: “Freezing rain is a problematic phenomenon, and for anyone who has to make a journey across higher ground, we advise that they take particular care, keep their distance and reduce their speed.

“Black ice is difficult to see, so even when conditions seem normal, it can be slippery leading to very dangerous driving conditions.

“We’re anticipating seeing freezing rain from 9pm until the early hours of the morning and have taken the decision to close the A628 from 7pm until conditions improve.

“In the meantime, we encourage drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care.”

Up-to-date travel information is available via the @HighwaysNEAST and @HighwaysNWEST Twitter feeds, at the Traffic England website or by calling the National Highways Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 5000.

National Highways also has advice on its website around travelling in severe weather conditions, including high winds and gales, fog, rain and snow and ice at its travelling in severe weather web page.