Police say a 36-year-old woman from York who has been missing since Friday has been found.
The woman, who was last seen in Acomb on Friday, is safe and well, they say.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire police said: "Thanks to all who shared our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here