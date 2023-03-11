Police have launched an urgent appeal for help in finding a York woman who has gone missing.
Tanya Louise Kitching, 36, was last seen on Friday at a property in Acomb.
Tanya is described as white, small in height, with shoulder length dark hair and a fringe.
Police are urging anyone who sees her, or who have information which might help police find her, to call 999.
Please quote reference 12230044266.
