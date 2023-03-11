The fun began at 11.30am and will continue well into the night.

When The Press called this afternoon, the Crooked Tap in Acomb was busy with happy families enjoying the celebration.

A magician had performed earlier and later on today, there will be a DJ and live music.

There was also plenty of cake and tasty pizza and tacos.

Customers of all ages were keen to say what they liked about the Crooked Tap.

Among them, Mick Adamson, 67, said he enjoys the ambience of the place, plus the friendliness of the staff.

“It’s the whole package really. It’s a step up from a normal pub. It’s more friendly, the whole family can come in.”

Charlotte and Charles Thomlinson are also regulars along with baby Violet and friend James Caine.

Charlotte loves how the bar is so welcoming and offers something for everybody.

“The guys who work at the bar are absolutely brilliant. They can’t do enough for you,” she said.

James added he loves the beer, saying there is always something different.

Matt and Sarah Sheldon are also regulars from ‘up the hill’.

They enjoy a family-orientated venue, where you can bring the kids.

Matt was a fan of deputy-manager Jimmy Hebbron, while Sarah also spoke of the different beers.

“It’s a community here, a real, community-based pub,” she said.

Busily cooking pizzas and tacos Connor Calland of Eborcibis Pizza said he had been coming to serve food at the bar for three years.

“It has a really good family vibe. This is a great community hub. Everybody is welcoming,” he said.

Alex Anthony is a fan of the beers and the atmosphere.

“It’s a great place to go with friends,” he said.

Meanwhile children were enjoying having their face painted by Lucinda of Wetherby Face Painting.

Paul, dad of George, had been to the Crooked Tap ‘a few times’ and enjoys the beer and lively atmosphere.

Ashley Martin, who was there with Lyla and Jack, agreed about the vibe.

“It’s family-friendly, all the staff are great and there is something for everyone.”

And while there was only a couple of our four-legged friends this afternoon, the venue is popular with pooches, gaining recognition for being dog friendly.

Jimmy Hebbron confirmed: “We are a community pub. It’s not us that makes this place. It’s everyone who comes here.”

He added the day was going better than expected, the fun had just begun and it will go on well into the night with live music.