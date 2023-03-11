People in receipt of disability benefits across the UK are expected to see more money from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in the next financial year.

Starting in April, State Pension and benefit payments will rise by 10.1%, in line with inflation, meaning people who receive PIP or DLA will receive regular payments worth up to £691 every four weeks.

The current max that someone in receipt of PIP, DLA, Child Disability Payment and Adult Disability Payment (ADP) could receive is £627.60.

The rise in DWP payments could be worth up to £63.40 for claimants every month.

Meanwhile people over State Pension age with a health condition or disability will see their weekly payments increase to more than £100 if they are on the higher rate. While claimants on the lower rate could see payments reach £68.10.

The changes have been published by the DWP and will come into effect on April 10.

These are the disability payment rate changes for the next financial year.

Attendance Allowance

Higher rate: £101.75, up from £92.40

Lower rate: £68.10, up from £61.85

Disability Living Allowance / Child Disability Payment

Care Component

Highest: £101.75, up from £92.40

Middle: £68.10, up from £61.85

Lowest: £26.90, up from £24.45

Mobility Component

Higher: £71.00, up from £64.50

Lower: £26.90, up from £24.45

Personal Independence Payment (PIP) / Adult Disability payment

Daily Living Component

Enhanced: £101.75, up from £92.40

Standard: £68.10, up from £61.85

Mobility Component