Lineker, 62, became embroiled in a row over impartiality after taking to Twitter to compare the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

The BBC said it had decided Lineker would take a break from presenting the highlights programme until an ‘agreed and clear position’ on his use of social media had been reached.

After former England footballers and MOTD regulars including Alan Shearer and Ian Wright said they would be boycotting the show, the BBC said tonight's edition would go ahead ‘without studio presentation or punditry’ and would ‘focus on match action’.

But today’s Football Focus and Final Score have now both been scrapped as more presenters – including former England player Alex Scott and fellow presenter Kelly Somers – also withdraw from their broadcasting duties.

We asked Press readers whether they felt the BBC was right to ask Lineker to step back from presenting tonight’s MOTD.

The response revealed deep divisions.

Many backed the presenter.

“This action is tantamount to obeying government pressure to restrict speakers who disagree with its policies,” said Anthony Still.

“There's no room in a democracy for government control over who says what - even if the government doesn't like what's said (and) even if what is said is wrong or disagreeable.

“This attempt by the government spokespersons to restrict criticism of its illegal migrant measures is an attempt to muffle its opponents.”

Polly Robinson agreed. “It's absolutely disgraceful!" she said. “Gary Lineker should not have to apologize for his right (to express) his opinion.”

But Alan Taylor said the BBC had been right to take a stand.

“They are sports presenters and vastly overpaid for what they do,” he said. “I have watched MOTD for nearly 60 years now and have never watched it to see a presenter. I will always follow regardless of who is presenting.

“This is a great time to let someone else have a go and break this cosy little club taking the easy money.”

Opinion was also divided on The Press Facebook page.

Many commenters backed Lineker.

“I think it's naive of BBC to expect a sports TV presenter to not have or be able to voice his or her own opinion on their own media platform,” said Frances Brooks.

“Says a lot about our country when the football community has more empathy, morals and solidarity than our government and the BBC,” added Tracey Plews.

Graeme Routledge said that the BBC needed to ‘fight for (its) own editorial independence from the government to remain a ‘public’ broadcaster.

Supporting Lineker’s right to voice an opinion, he said: “Contrast the reaction when Alan Sugar tweeted constant criticism of workers taking strike action.”

But other commenters thought the BBC had been right – and Lineker wrong.

No one who is at the BBC should be expressing political opinion unless payment of the TV licence is scrapped,” said Andrew Burton.

Chris Nelson added: “It is a fair outcome. Had it been Clarkson saying something that offended leftists, they'd be calling for him to lose his job on everything he was involved with - so just because this time it is somebody speaking out in favour of the woke agenda that has caused offense doesn't mean they should be treated differently.”