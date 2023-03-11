Howard Smith and Rick Harrison from Interpath Advisory were appointed as joint administrators of York Gin Company Ltd on March 2.

However, all staff have transferred to a sister company, York Gin Company (Pavement) Ltd, which operates the Pavement shop and a smaller outlet at York Railway Station.

This company has not entered administration and continues to trade. Online sales are also continuing.

Emma Godivala, the co-founder of York Gin, said a 'number of challenges' had hit the company - from train strikes, the cost of living crisis and energy and product costs, to Covid and a break-in that saw all their stock stolen in 2022.

"This has all impacted finances - so York Gin has had to look at its structure, its projects and is making changes to meet these challenges," she said.

Emma said that York Gin was having an 'interesting time' - with a 'mix of real challenges, and some lovely opportunities'.

The company has just launched York Gin Rhubarb, which is Gin of the Month for March at the Craft Gin Club. "This is a huge opportunity to reach tens of thousands of new gin lovers," she said.

She confirmed that no new gin was being distilled at the York Gin distillery in Poppleton for the moment - but said that people were still welcome to visit. "And we have lots of gin, that will last us a long time!" she said.

She said that the company was 'really disappointed' at having to appoint administrators for York Gin Company Ltd. "But we are working with (the) administrators, who are being really helpful," she said.

The company was 'working hard to keep jobs and ensure everyone enjoys York Gin for many more years to come', she added.

Founded in 2016, the company is an independent craft distiller of ultra-premium gin.

Its first shop on Pavement was awarded ‘Shop of the Year 2022’ in the Visit York Tourism Awards.

The company opened its second shop in York station in November 2021.