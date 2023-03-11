If you are on the hunt for a bargain this weekend, Aldi and Lidl's middle aisles are the places to look.
Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, March 12.
Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.
Aldi Specialbuys
Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for a bit of DIY.
Scheppach HP110S Petrol Compactor
It's time to get back into the garden and get it ready for summer but doesn't mean it needs to be hard work!
The Scheppach HP110S Petrol Compactor lets you create the flat surface you want the flat outdoor space that you're looking for whether it's a driving, decking or patio.
The petrol powered 6.5hp compactor comes with foldaway wheels for easy one-man transportation and a black rubber pad for block paving work.
Add it to your basket for £249.99 via the Aldi website.
Kirkton House Rattan Shelf
As you make a start on your spring cleaning, this is your sign to give your home a spruce with some new furniture.
This Rattan Shelf is stylish, modern and yet function which makes it an ideal addition to your living space.
Get yours for £29.99 via the Aldi website.
Lidl’s middle aisle
This Sunday, it's Toy World in Lidl's middle aisle and there's plenty to keep your tots entertained.
Playtive Pirate Ship Sandpit
AHOY! Your little pirates are going to love this colourful pirate ship as they imagine pillaging the seven seas.
With a three-year warning, the sandpit ship is suitable for ages 18 months and over.
The canopy also protects your little ones from UV rays (sun protection factor 80 per UV Standard 801) and keeps rain, leaves and animals out of the play area
Add it to your basket or walk the plank for £139.99 via the Lidl website.
Falk Ride-on Digger
Your little diggers can while away the hours on this cool construction vehicle.
It comes kitted with a 360° rotating cabin, folding seat and digging bucket
With 2 levers to operate the digging bucket, it is suitable for ages three and over.
Take it home for £44.99 via the Lidl website.
See more of Lidl’s middle aisle items via the website.
