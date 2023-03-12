And if you are a self-proclaimed ‘adrenaline junkie’ you might have travelled far and wide to climb or hike for your perfect holiday.

But with so many destinations to enjoy outdoor sports, you might find it hard to keep track of the best.

Don’t worry though, as we’ve rounded up the best European destinations for an outdoor sporting holiday that you can book now.

From hiking to climbing to mountain biking and many more, look and start planning your next getaway.

Best places for an outdoor sporting holiday

Interlaken, Switzerland

Switzerland has an endless amount of beautiful scenery, including in the Jungfrau Region in the Bernese Oberland.

With mountains that are great for all types of adventure, you’ll be able to go rock climbing, ice climbing, glacier bungee jumping, paragliding, white-water rafting and much more.

Bled, Slovenia

Bled is the perfect place for fans of hiking, biking, or swimming with it being set in the foothills of the Julian Alps and its impressive lake.

The area is also home to the vast Triglav National Park which offers meadows, forests, lakes, waterfalls and even a few brown bears.

Innsbruck, Austria

Home to the Nordkette mountain range, Innsbruck is the perfect destination for any keen climber or hiker.

From May to October the area offers tourists special guided walks including sunrise hikes to half-day mountain hikes.

Cesky Raj, Czech Republic

Just 40 minutes away from the city of Prague, Cesky Raj is the perfect spot for climbers with ample space to conquer.

Cesky Raj is home to 30 sectors including 18,000 routes all within 40km of each other, plus they protect the rocks making them perfect with the use of no metal gear.

