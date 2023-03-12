Whilst ingestion is not fatal for humans, it can be toxic and sometimes fatal to dogs.

Experts at Kennel Store warned: “When walking on beaches, keep an eye out to ensure your dog isn’t consuming palm oil accidentally.

“Palm oil is often found in a semi solid state, meaning it can pose a risk to dogs and can cause blockages in the digestive system.”

What to do if you see palm oil at the beach?





If you see palm oil on the beach, Kennel Store recommend contacting the coastguard to make a report.

It will then be investigated by the local and relevant authorities.

What does palm oil look like?





Palm oil is semi- solid and appears in white lumps and is waxy in appearance. It has a distinctive smell; similar to diesel.

Symptoms of palm oil ingestion in dogs include:

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Dehydration

Intestinal blockage

Lethargy

In extreme cases, pancreatitis

When to contact a vet

The experts at Kennel Store said: “Due to the solid state of palm oil, it’s important you contact a vet as this could cause an intestinal blockage.

“This is considered a veterinary emergency and needs to be dealt with quickly.

“In some instances, when consumed in large quantities dogs have suffered from kidney damage and liver failure, so medical intervention is vital.

“Even if your dog has consumed a small amount, monitor your dog closely and if they show signs of becoming unwell, contact a vet as soon as possible.”