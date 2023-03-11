Tonight's Match Of The Day will go ahead without a presenter, pundits and several regular commentators after Lineker was told to step back from hosting the BBC show.

Meke it York boss Mr Dyke, who was BBC director-general between 2000 and 2004 and also an ex-FA chairman and one-time Chancellor of the University of York, said the broadcaster was 'mistaken' in standing Lineker down.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the precedent at the corporation is that 'news and current affairs employees are expected to be impartial and not the rest'.

"If you start applying the rules of news and current affairs to everybody who works for the BBC, where does it end?", he said.

He added: "There is a long-established precedent in the BBC that is, that if you're an entertainment presenter or you're a football presenter, then you are not bound by those same (impartiality) rules.

"The real problem of today is that the BBC has undermined its own credibility by doing this because it looks like - the perception out there - is that the BBC has bowed to Government pressure.

"And once the BBC does that, then you're in real problems.

"The perception out there is going to be that Gary Lineker, a much-loved television presenter, was taken off air after Government pressure on a particular issue."

Former England footballers and MOTD regulars including Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced yesterday that they would be boycotting the show in solidarity with Lineker.

Several of the show's commentators also said they would be stepping down from tonight's broadcast.

The BBC has said tonight's show will "focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry", saying it understood the position of its presenters.

Lineker, 62, became embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany on Twitter.

The broadcaster said it had "decided" Lineker would take a break from presenting the highlights programme until an "agreed and clear position" on his use of social media had been reached.

BBC director-general Tim Davie - who warned staff about their use of social media when he took on the role at the end of 2020 before guidelines on their use were updated - was asked by BBC News why Lineker had not been sacked.

Mr Davie replied: "Well I think we always look to take proportionate action and that's what we've done."

He said he would not "add to" the corporation's current statement on the matter but that there had been "very constructive discussions".

Reacting to Shearer and Wright's boycott, the BBC boss added: "I absolutely respect people's right to make that decision, and BBC Sport have to look at the programme they will produce for the weekend as normal."

The Daily Express reported a group of 36 Conservative MPs and peers had signed a letter to Mr Davie, demanding a full and independent investigation into Lineker's remarks as well as a full apology "without reservation" from the presenter.

Before the BBC announcement, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards and ex-footballer Jermaine Jenas - who were both not due to appear this weekend on MOTD - also backed their fellow pundits.

The Press understands that the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) will fully support any players who do not want to fulfil media duties with the BBC after Premier League matches in solidarity with Lineker and the other pundits - who are former England international players.