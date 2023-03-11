Firefighters rescued an elderly man who got stuck in a bath.
They were called to a property in the Norwood area of Beverley at just after 10.30pm last night.
After using a ram to open the door and get into the property, they were able to help the man out of the bath and back into bed.
"Patient left in care of carers awaiting ambulance service," a spokesperson for Humberside Fire and Rescue said.
