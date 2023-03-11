Police talked down a woman who was standing on the wrong side of the railings on a Selby bridge last night.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Denison Road at 10.13pm.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "(Fire) crews from Selby... stood by whilst police ...negotiated with a female on the wrong side of the bridge railings.
"Female left in care of police. No action by fire service."
