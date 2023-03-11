Police, working with the city council's housing team and the York community safety hub, issued the closure on Thursday.

"The property has been the focus of a lot of anti-social behaviour in the area recently and (this) is one of our ongoing responses to addressing the issues," a police spokesperson said.

Within hours of the closure notuce being issued, police detained someone who tried to enter the property.

"A premises closure order is issued to a property where there (have) been incidents of disorder and or nuisance which prevents anybody other than the tenant, from entering and remaining on the premises," the spokespertson said.

"Within four hours of the notice being served, one of our eagle-eyed PCSO’s spotted an individual entering the property. Unfortunately for the individual that resulted in a stay at our premises."