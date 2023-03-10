Emergency services were called to JA Jewitt (Meat) in Spennymoor, County Durham, at around lunchtime on Thursday after a member of staff was critically injured.

It is understood a man, believed to be in his 30s, was badly hurt after becoming stuck in a machine used in meat production.

One woman, who lives near the plant and knows the injured man, said: “He works in the slaughterhouse and he has been pulled into a machine used for the pigs.

"He is in hospital fighting for his life. He is in intensive care.

“It is such a shame. He has got a heart of gold. Everyone is very upset about it.”

North East Ambulance Service confirmed crews were called to the site on Thursday.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a call at 11.32am to reports of a person seriously injured at JA Jewitt (Meat) in Spennymoor.

“We dispatched an ambulance crew, a specialist paramedic, a rapid response paramedic, a clinical team leader, and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

“One patient was transported by road to the James Cook University Hospital for further treatment.”

A man, who does not wish to be identified, said staff are concerned about safety at the site following the incident.

He said on Friday the production plant had gone back to ‘business as usual’.

The man said: “The lad’s in a bad way and people are waiting for news on how he is.”

Another worker, who also expressed concern, added: “It’s disgraceful the way they are treating us.”

No-one from JA Jewitt (Meat) was available for comment when contacted.

On Friday morning the Health and Safety Executive said the matter had not been referred to them.

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison has written to the firm to arrange a meeting regarding safety at the plant.

She said: “This is a truly shocking incident, and my thoughts are with the man involved and his loved ones.

“I sincerely hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.

“I have written to the management of Jewitt’s asking them to meet me to discuss what steps are being put in place to ensure an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

“I would encourage any members of staff who have safety concerns to contact me so that I can raise these.

“Nobody should go to work fearing for their safety.”