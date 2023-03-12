Two community housing groups, YorSpace Community Land Trust and OpHouse, are behind the plans to develop Morrell House into affordable flats run as a co-op.

The care home, which closed in 2018, will be transformed into 12 flats and a six-person house of multiple occupation (HMO).

Residents will share facilities such as a communal kitchen, garden, laundry and dining space.

It will be occupied by members of the Morrell House housing co-op.

YorSpace’s director of operations James Neward said the “low cost, low carbon housing” was an “antidote to the ever escalating housing affordability crisis in York”.

The building is still in relatively good condition and the developers want to avoid the carbon emissions associated with demolishing the building – the method most often used across the building industry.

Recycling and retrofitting will be used to achieve high standards of energy efficiency.

Community Land Trusts (CLT) oversee the development of affordable housing to buy or rent. The housing remains affordable in perpetuity – the CLT is a not-for-profit group and acts as a long-term steward of the homes built.

Morrell House

YorSpace will work with a registered social housing provider and the council to provide social and affordable housing rent levels.

Morrell House co-op member Rebecca Woolley said: “Many of us are motivated to join as we care about our local environment and we see co-operative housing as a way to live more sustainably.

“We hope to see this tiny, unused space become a thriving hub for us to live in and for the community around it.

“The cooperative’s goal is ultimately to create community resilience in our co-op in Burton Green and in York.”

Cllr Jonny Crawshaw said: “It appears to be effectively offering 100 per cent affordable housing, reusing existing space and bringing things back into use.

“The allocation of parking spaces and being clear about people using cars only when they need them and having a car pool – these are all things which I would hope in future developments will become quite normal, but still feel a bit groundbreaking, unfortunately, even though it’s 2023.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne added: “The emphasis on communal living and giving people the opportunity to share transport and minimise the impact in a sustainable location is all very welcome.”