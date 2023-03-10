York Fashion Week will be back for their Spring Summer season on April 27 to May 1, with runway shows and in-store events taking place across the city.

Organisers have announced that Gary James McQueen, the nephew of the late Alexander McQueen, and former Head of Menswear Textiles at the House of McQueen, will open the festival with an event on April 27 at the Yorkshire Museum.

Gary James McQueen (Image: Supplied by PR Nima)

'Gary James McQueen: The Legacy', will run from 7.30pm to 10pm, and will open with a showing of 'Guiding Light' – a digital display to showcase his latest collection.

This will be followed by a question and answer session, which will include topics such as Gary's early life and career, his work with Alexander McQueen and how he is continuing his legacy, and the importance of digital fashion.

Mr McQueen said: "I’m delighted to take part and support York Fashion Week this season.

"It’s imperative that we as an industry support the next generation of designers and creatives – something the organisers of York Fashion Week are clearly passionate about.

"I’m excited to meet a whole new community of creatives that bring a different energy to the industry, and to see more of York.”

Nicky Hayer, Creative Director at York Fashion Week added: "It’s an honour that such a renowned designer and trailblazer in terms of fashion innovation has agreed to take a central role in York Fashion Week.

"It further strengthens our position and prominence as one of the leading fashion events in the North of England.

"As a recognised platform for grassroots designers and advocate of indie brands that are revolutionising the fashion scene, we’re really excited that Gary James Mcqueen will be sharing his vision for the future of fashion in a digital world and we’re really looking forward to welcoming him to the city.”

Fashion events will be taking place across the city with Fenwick, Jigsaw and Browns Department Store, and two headline runway shows will be at The Guildhall, which will feature all independent brands.

York content creator and lecturer Kat Atkinson will host 'Fashion Avenue' - a day of lectures and talks for students who want to embark on a career in fashion.

Key sponsors of York Fashion Week include NIMA, York BID, The Vices York, Blossom Cosmetic Clinic and The Guildhall.