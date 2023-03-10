The incident happened on the Number 1 First York bus service at around 1.10pm on Thursday (March 9) - and involved a local man aged in his 50s being punched as the bus was travelling towards Acomb.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The victim received facial injuries as a result of the assault.

"The victim and suspect, who are not known to each other, both left the bus at The Regent stop in York Road.

"We want to hear from witnesses to the assault, or anyone with any information about it, as the bus had other passengers on it at the time.

"The suspect is described as a white man, aged 45-55 years old, about 5ft 10ins tall with short grey hair and wearing a grey jacket."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email fiona.wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12230043171 when passing on information.