EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a fire at a house in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were at 3.03pm today (March 10) to Pottery Lane in Heworth.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York and Huntington responded to a fire in a kitchen of a residential property.
"The fire had started in the cooker hood and was already out on arrival of crews.
"Crew assisted by ventilating the property due to heavy smoke logging and administered oxygen to the occupants who had suffered slight smoke inhalation."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article