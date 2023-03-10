North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were at 3.03pm today (March 10) to Pottery Lane in Heworth.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York and Huntington responded to a fire in a kitchen of a residential property.

"The fire had started in the cooker hood and was already out on arrival of crews.

"Crew assisted by ventilating the property due to heavy smoke logging and administered oxygen to the occupants who had suffered slight smoke inhalation."