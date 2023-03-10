But it is only going to fall over higher ground, such as the North York Moors, with York set to see only sleet.

The Met Office has a yellow warning out for snow and ice on Saturday and Sunday across York and North Yorkshire.

There will be a harsh frost everywhere tonight, and the warning says further snowfall has the potential to cause disruption tomorrow evening and into Sunday, with a possibility of some vehicles being stranded again.

However, both the Met Office and BBC Weather say this is only likely to affect the North York Moors and other higher areas.

Their specific forecasts for York say the city will actually experience only sleet, starting at about 8pm tomorrow evening.

Everywhere is set to see much milder weather on Sunday, with 11C forecast for York and 8 or 9C even on the Moors.