The cathedral city of Ripon was voted 13th in the ‘top 50 coolest places to live’ by CBD company Naturecan who conducted a national survey with 5,000 people.

Polperro in Cornwall came first in the survey and Wells-next-the-sea in Norfolk came second.

Locations were ranked according to the number of independent shops per head of population, the range of cultural events, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a location for films and TV shows.

What is Ripon best known for?





Ripon is known for its magnificent cathedral and a city immersed in history - home to historical buildings and long-observed traditions.

It also possesses a racecourse, an elegant stately home, an abbey and a popular theme park.

To see the top 50 list, you can visit the website.

Top 15 ‘coolest’ places to live in the UK:

Polperro, Cornwall Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfork Marlow, Buckinghamshire Morecambe, Lancashire Baltic Triangle, Liverpool Bruton, Somerset Leith, Edinburgh Harbourside, Bristol Ely, Cambridgeshire Windermere, Cumbria Church Stretton, Shropshire West End, Glasgow Ripon, Yorkshire Burford, Oxfordshire Leigh-on-Sea, Essex

More information about the ‘coolest’ places to live in the UK can be found on the Naturecan website.