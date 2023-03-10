City Cruises and York's Chocolate Story will be hiding 16 eggs hidden around the city over the 2 weeks to April 16.

One egg will be hidden at 10 am each day and will contain some exciting Easter goodies!

Participants can expect daily prizes, 2x Fish & Chips Cruise tickets from City Cruises, and a family ticket for York's Chocolate Story. Prizes range from Strictly Come Dancing tickets to £100 vouchers, so treasure hunters will have plenty to look forward to.

YO1 Radio, will provide daily hints and clues about the locations of the hidden eggs.

Commercial director Dale Bartleson said: "Here at YO1 Radio, we are incredibly egg-cited to be part of the Easter Egg-stravaganza! We can't wait to see families and friends come together for this new and free event.

“As a community focused radio station, we'll be promoting the hunt on-air and on our social media platforms to ensure everyone knows about this exciting opportunity! Join us for an unforgettable Easter adventure.”

Participants are invited to use the hashtag #EggHuntYork when sharing their discoveries on social media.

City Cruises' Events Coordinator, Chloe Shefford, expressed her excitement about the upcoming Easter egg hunt, saying it was a perfect example of businesses working together.

General Manager of York’s Chocolate Story, Stuart Wood, added “What better way to celebrate the history and heritage of chocolate in York than searching our great city at Easter for a chocolate egg and winning prices including tickets to one of York’s “must see” attractions. We are extremely grateful to all the businesses involved and making this event reality, we look forward to welcoming you at York’s Chocolate Story and Happy Easter to all”.