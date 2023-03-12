Shany Hagan, who has lived in York for more than 20 years, had eye surgery during the Covid lockdowns and decided to start painting again, despite not picking a paintbrush up for 33 years.

She has raised thousands of pounds for charity by auctioning her paintings of celebrities for good causes and her story caught the attention of Alight Media who have electronic billboards across the capital and they want to display Shany's painting of King Charles alongside his parents in London on coronation day.

Shany said: "I'm absolutely blown away.

"The biggest event of the year and the Royal family will see my painting of King Charles and his beloved mother and father, this is the greatest honour ever. I'm speechless."

Shany's portrait of King Charles III with his parents (Image: Shany Hagan)

Shany's painted the late Queen using, her favourite non-alcoholic tipple - tea, and received a letter thanking her.

Other paintings in that series included one of late BBC television presenter Harry Gration which was painted with coffee and food colouring and film star Johnny Depp painted was painted with red wine and will be donated to men’s domestic violence charity.

She has also painted actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson using tea which will be going to Sheffield hospital's children’s ward.

And British actor Benedict Cumberbatch saw his painting and described it as 'lovely' in a social media post - this is also being donated to a homeless charity.

As previously reported by The Press, some of Shany's work, featuring well-known celebrities, goes on to be sold at auctions to raise vital funds for charities such as Parkinsons UK and children’s cancer charities.

She said: "I began to paint only thinking it would be a hobby - how wrong was I? Within two weeks of posting my work on social media I started to my amazement receive commissions from all over the world and the biggest stars in the world began to contact me, my very first commission was my all-time hero world champion stunt rider Eddie Kidd.

"I gifted the jacket with my artwork to Eddie as he wanted to auction it for children with cancer, he kept hold of this very special jacket for two years until the right opportunity came along, last Saturday at a celebrity-packed event in London my jacket was auctioned to the highest bidder, the jacket went for a whopping £12,000."

Eddie was paralysed and suffered brain damage following an accident in 1996 and Shany says she has painted several paintings for him and plans to help him again in the near future.

Just this week, The Press reported how Shany and Spice Girl Mel B are helping a York family who are desperate to get life-saving treatment for their baby girl.

Shany with Mel B and her portrait (Image: Shany Hagan)

As The Press reported last month, baby Ada was born with a giant cyst occupying a third of her brain and now her parents, Ella Dean and Drew Millard are in a race against time to get treatment for her.

Shany will paint a portrait of singer Mel B for her to sign so the couple can auction it off to raise funds.