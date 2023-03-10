The Fragrance Shop has gained planning approval to make changes to the interior and exterior of the former Thornton’s toffee shop at 15 Parliament Street, which closed down in January 2020.

The changes have been scaled down, due to opposition from the Guildhall Planning Panel and the York Civic Trust, who felt altering the shop front to a more modern frontage would be out of character and harm the conservation area.

However, following objections from council planning staff, changes to the shop frontage have been dropped and the scheme only consists of new signs and painting. Fascia lettering will also be smaller.

Recommending approval for the revised changes, council planners concluded: “It is considered that the alterations respect the special historic and architectural interest of the building and the character of the conservation area.”

The Fragrance Shop, which began in 1994, brands itself as 'the UK’s largest independent, fragrance retailer,' selling 150 fragrance and over 200 beauty brands.

The chain already has a branch at Monks Cross Shopping Centre.

