Caroline Jones, who lives in Stamford Bridge, has been named as a finalist in the 2023 Petplan Veterinary Award.

The veterinary nurse works at Battle Flatts Veterinary Centre in Stamford Bridge.

Now in its 24th year, over 30,000 nominations have been received for the award, which is dedication to those going above and beyond when it comes to the health of the nation’s pets.

The awards ceremony will take place on March 23 in Manchester, and will be hosted by actress and comedian Sally Phillips.

Read next:

Caroline said: “Having a nomination is an amazing feeling, and to me is a huge accomplishment.

“Knowing that my work has been noticed, valued and that it means something to someone else is truly an achievement in itself. I am so very grateful!”

Bella von Mesterhazey, sales and marketing director at Petplan, added: “This year has been tougher than ever for our judges, as they work through an incredible selection of finalist nominations. We’re delighted that in its 24th year, such a huge number of people are keen to share their fantastic experiences of colleagues and professionals.”

For further information on the awards and to follow Caroline's progress visit petplan.co.uk/about-petplan/vets/