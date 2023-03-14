Pocklington Women's Rugby team was established in November last year and holds sessions on Monday nights from 7pm to 8pm at Pocklington RUFC.

The new team has received messages from former England RUFC player Rob Webber, who used to play rugby in Pocklington, and Julie Cronin, a former Great Britain rugby league player and former York Acorn player.

Julie was one of the Great Britain Lionesses who played in the winning team against Australia in the 1996 tour.

She started playing rugby when she was 18 with York Acorn, and played for 13 years before becoming a coach for younger players for another seven years.

She says her rugby league days were the "best days of her life".

She said: "I think it's absolutely fantastic that you've started this new team. Us girls must stick together and let's keep going!

"Very proud of you all and all the hard work that's been put in.

"Enjoy your first game, I hope you win but stay strong, train hard and the most important thing you get out of it all is to enjoy it, because what you get in a team is something that nobody else will have.

"Your friendship will grow and blossom together and your game will become stronger as players."

Rob, who is currently the Jersey Reds head coach, said: "Congratulations on setting up the team, I think it's brilliant and inspiring for the next generation - all the best!"

The club is still welcoming new players, and is aiming to play its first competitive match on Good Friday (April 7) in Pocklington.

Pocklington RUFC chair Andrew Winn said: "We’ve been really impressed by the number of women who have joined in since we started training and want more to come down to our Monday evening sessions here at the club.

"Women over 17 years old can get the chance to join a friendly club and be trained by qualified coaches to play rugby. We also have opportunities for coaching and referee training for people who are interested, as well as first aid training.

"The women who have come down regularly are really improving their game and we can’t wait to play our first matches, hopefully later this season."

Women's rugby has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the UK, and it is estimated that women's sport could generate more than £1 billion per year by 2030.

Anybody, age 17 and above, who is interested in joining the club should contact the club on social media (@PocklingtonRUFC) or Karen on 077693 40171.