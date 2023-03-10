Northallerton Draughting Services sought to erect a storage building and change the use of surrounding land on a 1200m2 site off York Road, Hessay, opposite New Moor Farm, off the A59.

Planning documents submitted to the city council said the applicant sought to replace a timber-framed building which had stored vehicles for ten years, with one of concrete walls and metal classing.

However, Hessay Parish Council opposed the application, saying the site was in the Green Belt and it had no special circumstances to allow storage. They also said the site has been deliberately concealed from view from the A59.

Similarly, city council planning staff called the storage building and allowing vehicle storage around it inappropriate for the Green Belt. The proposal would also harm the Green Belt due to ‘visual clutter’ and its ‘industrial nature.’ There was also insufficient information on how local habitats, protected species and the watercourse would be affected by the proposal. Therefore, the application was refused.

As part of the council’s decision, Northallerton Draughting Services was also given the option to appeal.