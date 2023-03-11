Do you fancy a zesty porn star martini, something shaken or stirred?

Whether it is from a classic recipe or a 2-4-1 happy hour, there is something for everyone.

That's why we have put together a selection of some of the best places to try a cocktail in York according to their Tripadvisor reviews - each rating has a minimum of 4.0

Some of the best places to try a cocktail in York

Evil Eye

Location: 42 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AS

Opening times: Monday-Wednesday: 2pm-12am, Thursday and Sunday: 12pm-12am, Friday-Saturday: 12pm-1am

Rating: 4/5

One person wrote this review: “Best cocktails ever! So much to choose from, reasonable prices, fun snakes and ladders game on the menus. Really loved the peanut butter jelly shots!”

Manahatta

Location: 3 Little Stonegate, York, YO1 8AX

Opening hours: Monday-Tuesday: 5pm-11pm, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: 12pm-11pm and Friday-Saturday: 12pm-2am

Rating: 4/5

One visitor said: “Absolutely delicious fresh food, cocktails were beyond divine! Charlie was a delight and a doll, super helpful, super friendly, super knowledgeable! Thanks for having us!

We will be back!!”

Forage Bar and Kitchen

Location: 2-4 Little Stonegate, York, YO1 8AX

Opening times: Monday: 4pm-10pm, Tuesday-Thursday: 12pm-11pm, Friday-Saturday: 12pm-1am and Sunday: 12pm-11pm

Rating: 4.5/5

One user left this review: “I had the best negroni of my life in Forage's hidden bar that is a wonderful experience from the start. Hidden behind a quaint bookcase is a fantastic hidden gem of a bar with fantastic lighting music and really pretty scenery.

“I ordered my favourite drink a Negroni and was served instantly with a lovely drink.

“I would highly recommend it as the chill vibe and brilliant drinks are worth it!”

Chapter House

Location: Station Road, York, YO24 1AA

Opening times: 11am until late (contact Chapter House for more information)

Rating: 4/5

One person said: “Lovely drinks. Staff were lovely both nights we went (as staying in the hotel).

“We had the yellow tree, amaretto sour and xprairie across both nights and all 3 tasted gorgeous.

“The barman remembered us from the night before and was really helpful and happy to chat. He asked what we thought of the xprairie as he said it wasn't ordered often.

“If we had stayed at the Principal more than 2 nights, we would have gone back again.”

How many cocktail bars do you fancy trying? (Image: Canva)

The Fossgate Social

Location: 25 Fossgate, York, YO1 9TA

Opening times: Monday-Tuesday: 6pm-12am, Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-12am (midnight)

Rating: 4.5/5

One visitor left this review: “Relaxed boutique style bar with a great vibe for evening drinks. Great beer selection and cocktails. Good service.”

Fancy Hank’s Bar and Kitchen

Location: 39 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LS

Rating: 4.5/5

One customer wrote this: “Such a lovely set of people serving amazing food and some of the best cocktails I’ve had! If I’m York DO NOT leave without paying them a visit. And yes, Happy Hours are a blessing. :)”

The Hi Ho Club (Charlie's Pizzeria)

Location: 2B King's Square, York, YO1 8BH

Opening times: Friday-Saturday: 6pm-11pm

Rating: 5/5

One visitor said: “Dropped into Hi Ho Club for some impromptu drinks. It was my first time visiting and what a pleasure it was! Super decor and the atmosphere felt exclusive but also welcoming.

“Cocktails were extremely good - in fact some of the best available in York. Hard Aperol Spritz and Salted Caramel Espresso Maritini were delightful variations on classics. I will be back here in a hurry.

“Absolute York must visit (but mostly I don’t want people to come because I want this place all to myself!)

Pitcher & Piano

Location: Coney Street, York, YO1 9QL

Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 11am-11pm, Friday: 11am-12am (midnight), Saturday: 11am-1am and Sunday: 11am-11pm

Rating: 4/5

A review said: “One lovely riverside bar. Elliot was able to rustle up an amazing old fashioned even though it wasn’t on the menu. One of the best I’ve had - thank you! Definitely worth a second visit.”

The Biltmore Bar & Grill

Location: 29 Swinegate, York, YO1 8AZ

Opening times: Tuesday: 2pm-12am, Wednesday: 4pm-12am, Thursday: 12pm-12am, Friday-Saturday: 12pm-2am, Sunday: 12pm-12am

Rating: 4/5

One person left this review: “Great friendly generous staff, lovely bar and great atmosphere. Top range of drinks and comfy seating. Will be back very soon.”

