The Hospital Bus Park & Ride service, which runs from Rawcliffe Bar Park & Ride to the hospital, will no longer operate from April 1, Liberal Democrat councillors have revealed.

They said the decision could have an impact on vulnerable people needing to access the hospital and have launched a petition to call for the service to be retained.

A spokesperson said the service had been operated by First York with financial support from the hospital, but it was said to have faced dwindling passenger figures, which had left it no longer financially viable.

"The other bus options available locally, which have stops near the hospital are the Rawcliffe Bar P&R (Service 2), which picks up and drops off close to Bootham, which is a 10-15 minute walk from the hospital site and the Service 6, which picks up and drops off on Wigginton Road outside the hospital," they said.

Rawcliffe & Clifton Without councillor Darryl Smalley said responses to a recent bus survey in Rawcliffe and Clifton Without had highlighted how important the service was to local residents.

"Given that the bus is intended to serve staff, patients and visitors, some of whom will be older or ill – this decision will have a major impact on all of them," he said.

"A service from the park and ride to the hospital remains a sensible measure to reduce congestion locally."

Fellow councillor Sam Waudby said it was 'absolutely clear' that the hospital bus was greatly appreciated but underused.

"For the last few months the ‘Hospital Bus’ hasn’t actually reached the hospital – it’s not a surprise passenger numbers have dwindled," he said.

"All alternatives must be looked at to ensure patients, staff and visitors can access the hospital as easy and quickly as possible.”

A spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it had entered an arrangement in partnership with First York to test a park and ride option to help people with transport to the hospital.

“Unfortunately, passenger numbers were decimated during the Covid pandemic and have never recovered," they said.

"Furthermore, the significant increase in costs mean that the service is simply no longer viable for the Trust going forward, as we are not funded to provide public transport.

"We therefore have taken the difficult decision not to renew our current contract when it expires at the end of the month.

“We remain committed to offering a range of travel concessions and promoting alternatives to using a car for all users to the hospital, and we are working with bus companies to look at a range of options, particularly those which may benefit a broader range of people rather than the current single park and ride route.”

A First York spokesperson said: "This is not a decision by First York. The hospital has decided not to maintain the funding for the service."