Major Clark, 48, of Barrowcliffe Road, Scarborough and Paul Overton, 49, of High Forden, Driffield, were both described in court as skipper of the Prospector SH18 fishing boat, whose administrative port is Scarborough.

Each admitted three offences committed on August 25 when they landed lobsters at Scarborough Fish Quay.

Each man admitted landing a lobster that had spawn attached to its tail, landing a mutilated lobster and landing 18 lobsters which were below the minimum size that the UK Government allows to be caught.

Each was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £637.50 Overton was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 statutory surcharge.

In total he must pay £917.50. Clark was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £40 statutory surcharge. In total he must pay £777.50.

They were prosecuted at Scarborough Magistrates Court by the North Eastern Inshore Fisheries Authority.

Fishing regulations are designed to preserve fish stocks.