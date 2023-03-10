North Yorkshire Police officers are on the scene near Bishopthorpe Road and Scarcroft Road.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Please avoid the area around the junction of Bishopthorpe Road and Scarcroft Road in York.

"Emergency services are attending a serious collision involving a car and a pedestrian. Closures are likely to be in place for some time.

"Bishopthorpe Road is open to traffic, Scarcroft Road is closed at the junction.

"Traffic in the area is extremely busy, so please consider alternative routes."