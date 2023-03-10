The city landmark – once the timekeeper for thousands of factory workers – has not worked since chocolate production on the site ended in 2005.

The PJ Livesey Group, which converted the original factory building into apartments, commissioned experts to bring the clock back into working order.

If all goes according to plan, the clock could be working again early next week.

The restored clock faces etched with the words ‘Terry’s York’ were re-installed in a complex operation three years ago and now the intricate working mechanism is ready to get the giant hands moving once again.

Specialists will next week begin re-installing the intricate mechanism that will see York’s famous Terry’s clock keeping time once more.

The rare ‘Waiting Time Clock’ mechanism disappeared after the factory shut its doors in 2005 and despite extensive inquiries it was never found.

The developers, the PJ Livesey Group, were determined to bring the city landmark back into use and commissioned Smith of Derby not only to restore the iconic clock faces but source parts to recreate the original mechanism.

The clock faces were put back in 2019 and now that PJ Livesey has completed work to convert the tower into unique homes, the clock mechanism can also return.

Apprentices Ethan Burnett works on the clock mechanism at Smith of Derby for Terry's clock tower. (Image: Supplied)

PJ Livesey managing director, Georgina Lynch, said: “We have done very many heritage schemes and very many tower conversions at hospitals and former schools, but this is the first time we have commissioned a clock to be restored.

“It will be a wonderful moment to see the hands moving once again and we are very, very proud to have been involved in its restoration and also the restoration of the wider estate. Terry’s is synonymous with York and the buildings are now saved and repurposed for generations to come.”

The cost of the clock restoration is around £60,000, funded by PJ Livesey.

Sales and complex projects manager for Smith of Derby, Martin Butchers, said: “This has been an amazing project that has required not just all our skills but some deft detective work by the team.

“Terry’s is a rare Waiting Train Clock, made by Gents of Leicester, which is powered by an electrical impulse from a master clock. It was a visionary concept, well ahead of its time, but by the 1940s had already started to fall out of use.

“When we came to remove the clock, we were absolutely heart-broken to discover that the actual mechanism was not there. Despite extensive inquiries and a great deal of effort by many, many people it was never found so we set about finding original parts to recreate it.”

This search involved speaking to horologists all over the country, chasing tip-offs and poring over auction house catalogues and eventually the team sourced the majority of the parts needed.

Terry's site off Bishopthorpe Road in the 1950s. Image city council Explore archives (Image: Supplied)

Martin said: “The workings of the clock are made up of the central waiting train and master clock, the trickle charger, low voltage warning bell and batteries together with connecting rods and joints.

“We had to find replacement parts from the same era and by the same maker - Gents of Leicester - to effectively replace, as far as possible, with like for like. We have achieved this with the exception of the connecting rods and a few joints so essentially, the working system will be pretty much as original.

“It has been quite a challenge but the excitement when one of us managed to track down a part was huge and we are looking forward to installing the mechanism next week and seeing the clock working again.”

Work on the process will begin on Monday and take several days.