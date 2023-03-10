North Yorkshire Police say they are now appealing for witnesses and information about criminal damage to the Ethel Ward play park in Haxby.

The damage is believed to have happened on the evening of Tuesday, February 28 and the force say bins were damaged and knocked over, and safety matting ripped up.

A police spokesman said: "If you saw anything, or know who is responsible, please contact us.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Alan Mason."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230038016.