On further questioning, he stated that he wanted to have babies. Hilarious discussion ensued and it was eventually conceded that he should fight the oppressors for the right to have babies even though he can’t have them.

Fast forward to today and our liberal society goes out of its way to accommodate similar ideologies and not to offend/discriminate. I wonder if, owing to my deeply felt passion for blues/reggae music, society would be tolerant or outraged if I self-identified as black (even though I’m clearly not)? Could I self-identify as an EU citizen and take the blue channel at airports, or as on OAP and enjoy free bus travel?

I really enjoy a long walk, sometimes pick up a stick along the way and curl up on the sofa when I get home. Would I be offended or discriminated against if, after self-identifying as a canine, I saw signs in shops or on sports fields saying ‘no dogs allowed’?

Symbolic of our struggle against oppression or symbolic of my struggle against reality?

M Green

Pinelands,

Haxby, York

BBC's cull on performing arts makes no sense

CHARLOTTE Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, says: "The 'BBC’s new strategy is bold, ambitious, and good for the sector and for audiences who love classical music". I would strongly disagree. It might be regarded as a parody if it were not so serious.

Béla Dekany became leader of the BBC Symphony Orchestra in 1969, and led for 23 years. He had been sent to a slave labour camp and then to Bergen-Belsen but went on to become something of a doyen in the orchestral world.

He was 'bold, ambitious and good for the sector and for audiences' who loved him for what he symbolised for classical music. He was not only a highly sensitive leader and violinist, but also fended off criticism of his players by management and conductors. Outreach and widening participation were part of his art form, albeit developed in the crucible of Bergen-Belsen.

So the cull make no sense whatsoever. Let’s hope those who serve on the Classical Advisory Group are mindful of the impact metered out to orchestras, choirs and ensembles.

Kit Thompson

Cedar Lodge

Swanland Equestrian

N. Ferriby East Riding

Keir throws Boris a lifeline over Sue Gray role

SUE GRAY, the civil servant who carried out the official inquiry into the Partygate scandal, showed considerable integrity and skill in getting to the bottom of events, which led to the downfall of Boris Johnson. Central to the credibility of her work was her complete political impartiality.

However, Sir Keir Starmer has now offered her a job as his Chief of Staff. By becoming a Labour Party employee, this will inevitably cast doubt as to whether she was genuinely impartial during the Partygate inquiry.

There will be no doubt that Tory MPs, and Boris Johnson in particular, will use this to discredit her role in the inquiry and seek to get the former PM off the hook, possibly paving the way for his return to power.

Sir Keir Starmer has shown a staggering lack of judgement in appointing Sue Gray. The last thing anyone should be doing is giving any assistance whatsoever to Boris Johnson in restoring his political career, as he was probably the worst Prime minister ever, until Liz Truss surpassed him. Sir Keir has thrown Johnson a lifeline, which casts serious doubt on his own suitability to be Prime Minister.

Tony Fisher

Liberal Democrat councillor for Strensall ward

West End,

Strensall