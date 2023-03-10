The incident happened in Garden Street approaching Cole Street at around 8.45am on Tuesday March 7.

It involved a woman being hit on the arm by a vehicle's wing mirror after it mounted the kerb.

The vehicle involved was a black Ford Tourneo Connect - and the woman sustained a bruise to her right forearm.

North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for witnesses to this incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email beth.carrahar@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 109 Beth Carrahar.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12230041628 when passing on information to officers.