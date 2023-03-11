Cai Gallimore, 22, is also subject to a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years on conditions. York Magistrates Court heard he had committed an “appalling assault on a member of the public in a public place.”

Gallimore, of Heslin Close, Haxby, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to the second man on May 22 last year.

The sentence was suspended on condition he does 10 days’ rehabilitative activities as directed by the probation service in the next two years and 160 hours’ unpaid work in the next 12 months.

In addition to the £4,000 compensation, he was also ordered to pay a £156 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The 12-month prison sentence was passed under legislation aimed at cutting court backlogs while ensuring defendants receive the right sentence. It extended the powers of the magistrates’ courts from six months’ imprisonment for a single offence to 12 months and came into effect last year.

Previously if magistrates believed a defendant merited a sentence longer than six months they had to commit him or her to the crown court.