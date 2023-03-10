West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that crews from Castleford, Normanton, Rothwell and Wakefield fire stations have been called to the scene in Kirkhaw Lane in Knottingley near Ferrybridge power station.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "There is a building fire. A workshop and numerous vehicles are involved.

"Four appliances are currently dealing with the fire using one hose reel, one large jet and two breathing apparatus."

A video shared on social media shows large amounts of black smoke coming from the scene.

The fire service has advised people nearby to keep windows and doors closed due to the large amounts of smoke in the area.

It has been reported that residents said they heard an explosion.