Acting on information received at around 5.30pm on Thursday (March 9), North Yorkshire Police patrols sighted three vehicles apparently travelling in convoy along the A19 and A168 southbound near Thirsk.

All the vehicles, a Nissan Navara, a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes van carrying two Land Rovers, were stopped by officers in Sharow near Ripon.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers checked the vehicle identification numbers (VINs) of all the vehicles and several were suspected to be fake.

"Three people, two men and a woman, all in their 30s and from the Cleveland area, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles. The woman was further arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified. They remain in custody at this time."

All of the vehicles were seized and taken to a secure location for forensic searches and further enquiries.