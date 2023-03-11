A Met Office yellow warning said further snowfall had the potential to cause disruption tonight in areas such as the North York Moors, before much milder weather arrives tomorrow.

However, York is likely to see only sleet tonight after the city experienced its first snowfall of the winter and spring yesterday morning, with a light covering on pavements, cars and grassy areas.

Some of the worst driving conditions during Thursday evening's snowfall was on the A170 at Sutton Bank, near Thirsk, where two cars crashed - with one of the crashed vehicles captured on a North Yorkshire County Council webcam.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on the M62 yesterday following heavy snowfall Picture: PA (Image: PA)

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a crew from Thirsk was sent to the scene of the shunt collision on a sharp bend in the road.

A spokesperson said no one was trapped but a woman was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew for minor injuries.

Fire and police services tweeted that they were receiving reports of stranded vehicles and 'horrendous' driving conditions due to the snowfall through the evening, especially in Harrogate and Scarborough, as well as Sutton Bank.

There was also severe disruption on the M62 on the Pennines, with some drivers stuck for as long as eight hours during the night, and traffic was brought to a standstill again yesterday.

RAC breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said the problems were likely caused by a large amount of snow falling in a short period.

“A substantial amount of snow falling in a very short space of time can quickly lead to problems even if a road has been treated, and it looks like that’s what happened on the M62 overnight," he said.

“The situation was made worse by drivers overtaking slower moving traffic only to find themselves stuck in a lane of fresh snow.

“The scenes of stranded drivers is the perfect reminder of why it’s so important to carry a warm blanket, a winter coat, extra layers, food and drink and a power bank and phone charging cable."

Meanwhile, more than 90 schools were closed yesterday in York and across North Yorkshire.

A light covering of snow was left on York's pavements, cars and lawns yesterday morning after overnight snow, as in this picture of Fulford Road by Mike Laycock (Image: The Press)

In York, Elvington CE School was closed because of a power cut in the village.

Closed schools in North Yorkshire included Sherburn High School, All Saints, Kirby Overblow, Aspin Park Primary School, Knaresborough, Brayton Academy, Knaresborough St John’s CE Primary School, Hampsthwaite Primary School, Harrogate High, Goathland, Northallerton School & Sixth Form College and Rossett School.

Thousands of people were left without power in the York area yesterday.

Northern Powergrid said 2,650 premises in the Breightgon and South Duffield area, near Selby, had been affected by a major power cut.

Another 100 properties in Elvington, near York, and 60 in the Wains Road area of Dringhouses also lost their electricity supplies.

The company did not say whether these cuts these were connected to the weather.