AN ICONINC York convenience store reports sales are rocketing further since it became a Nisa.

Since Inner Space Stations in Layerthorpe switched from Londis 18 months ago, owner Graham Kennedy says business has increased 60 per cent.

This is twice the increase reported last Autumn, when the shop on Hull Road was crowned Newcomer of the Year in the Nisa awards.

Graham says sales keep rising, reaching a record, £50,000 a week, as footfall increases to almost 10,000 customers a week, with them also buying more.

Retail sales rocket at York store

He explained: “The Nisa store development team helped us with the shop when we first switched to Nisa. It was the Co-op product brand that made joining Nisa most appealing for us.”

Nisa says Co-op own brand is key to its offer for independent retailers, with over 2,400 products available for retailers to stock. Nisa also offers the Co-op Core Essentials range for its retailers, consisting of the ‘must stock’ lines retailers should stock to offer the everyday value consumers are looking for.

The 1,900 sq.ft. store has a unique theme across the interior and exterior, including Daleks on the shop roof and a Tardis at the entrance. It offers a full convenience range and is open for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

York Inner Space Station in Hull Road opens dog wash

The interior is also uniquely themed with the roof resembling the shape of rocket blasters.

Graham agrees the Co-op brand, plus increasing its stock of fresh groceries, with less wine, has boosted sales.

He continued: “We keep the store open during the night and have found that most of the sales recorded in the evening are from university students. We took the decision to double man at night which is a high cost but makes our staff feel more secure.

“It also means that the day staff find the store well stocked and clean when they start their shift. The students tend to use top-up shops and purchase from our bakery offering.”

Graham has a lot of plans for the future of the store with considerations to further expand into the rapid grocery delivery space.

£1m revamp for space-themed Inner Space Stations in Hull Road, York

Victoria Lockie, Nisa Head of Retail, said: “Our team play an important role in supporting retailers develop their stores, helping retailers to drive footfall and increase sales. We have a dedicated team who support existing and new customers and we are constantly evolving how we support new and existing retailers.

“The availability of Co-op own brand has meant that Nisa retailers can offer high quality own brand items at competitive pricing. Through the hard work of the retailer and the support of the Nisa team, it is wonderful to see such high increases being reported.”