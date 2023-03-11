The £2 ticket for the £1,500 jackpot in the Saint Catherine's lottery was bought in the hospice’s Malton charity shop by Brenda Millins, who lives in Acklam and visits the shop every week.

An appeal was launched when a couple of weeks had passed since the lottery draw and nobody had come forward to claim the prize.

Brenda said: “I had bought a ticket a few weeks before and just put it in my bag and forgotten about it. When I came into the shop to bring some donations in, I heard the manager Penny talking to a lady in the queue in front of me about a mystery lottery winner who hadn’t come forward.

“I jokingly thought it might be me, so I checked and when my daughter brought up the winning number on her iPad I just couldn’t believe it.

"We checked it quite a few times – I kept looking at it. I’ve not won anything like this before. I was so delighted and thrilled. It’s such a nice way to start the year.”

Brenda is planning to spend her winnings on a new washing machine and will give some to her great granddaughter and take the family out for a special meal.