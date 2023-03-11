AS expected, solar panels have been approved for York Minster and we are given the inevitable diatribe as to why this is a good idea.

The statement issued to justify the decision is an exercise in virtue signalling on green issues.

It is claimed the greatest threat to the fabric of the cathedral is a climate emergency. No it isn’t. The greatest threat is from the very people who are supposed to be protecting it.

All those who have experienced entrenched negativity of conservation officers when trying to carry out modest works on far more humble heritage buildings will be scratching their heads and wondering how this application on a Grade-I cathedral has been approved while their own relatively benign schemes have been rejected.

Matthew Laverack,

Architect,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

