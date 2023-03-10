Sutton Beer Festival returns to Sutton upon Derwent village hall on Saturday March 18.

Now in its tenth year, the Sutton Beer Festival returns after a record-breaking event in 2022. The festival has become a popular fixture for locals, beer lovers and rugby fans who descend on the venue.

A variety of cask beers and lagers will be on offer from all corners of Yorkshire, including nearby contributions from both banks of the River Derwent.

A selection of cider, gin, wine and soft drinks will also be available, plus hot food and snacks.

Live coverage of Saturday's three Six Nations rugby matches will be shown on the big screen in the hall.

Tickets are £5 and include a festival programme and sponsored glass. They are available on the door or in advance from Martin Smith on 07985343859 or John Newlove on 01904 608524.