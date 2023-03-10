ALTHOUGH we've been very lucky in York during this wintery blast with just a slight dusting of snow on Friday morning, I was shocked to see on television how unprepared a lot of motorists are settling off on a journey.
It's ridiculous that motorists set off with inches of snow on the bonnet and roofs of their cars - it's unacceptable for driving with windows 'iced over'.
It's just stupidity not to be properly dressed for wintery conditions.
The TV showed a girl with an off-the-shoulder dress complaining of being stuck for more than three hours in snow on the M62 - the highest motorway in England.
Stupidity must be infectious for motorists in winter.
If you have to travel - make sure your vehicle is up to it; brakes, tyres, wipers, lights, plenty of fuel, warm clothes, a fully charged phone and allow plenty of time. Safe motoring.
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate, York
