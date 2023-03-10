It's ridiculous that motorists set off with inches of snow on the bonnet and roofs of their cars - it's unacceptable for driving with windows 'iced over'.

It's just stupidity not to be properly dressed for wintery conditions.

The TV showed a girl with an off-the-shoulder dress complaining of being stuck for more than three hours in snow on the M62 - the highest motorway in England.

Stupidity must be infectious for motorists in winter.

If you have to travel - make sure your vehicle is up to it; brakes, tyres, wipers, lights, plenty of fuel, warm clothes, a fully charged phone and allow plenty of time. Safe motoring.

