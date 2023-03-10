Legacy, which launched at the Grand Hotel York in August, has featured in the Michelin Guide’s Favourite New Restaurants for February.

The move precedes this month’s launch of the 2023 Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland, and the unveiling of the new Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands and Green Stars.

The Michelin Guide says Legacy is a “fitting name” for the formal restaurant at the hotel, built in 1906 as the HQ of the North-Eastern Railway Company.

It said: “Its kitchen is strong on technique and uses Yorkshire ingredients to good effect to provide attractive, modern dishes. A knowledgeable, professional service team add to the sense of occasion.”

FIRST LOOK: Inside York's new top restaurant with the £120 menu

Legacy has 26 covers and focusses on sustainability and locally-sourced ingredients, showcasing classic Yorkshire produce with a modern twist.

Head chef Ahmed Abdalla also delivers a personal dining experience as he personally greets diners and talks through the tasting menus on offer.

An eight-course tasting menu costs £120, with 5 courses available for £95.

Ahmed’s professional background includes working for York restaurant, Skosh and Yorebridge House in The Dales.

He is supported by sommelier Derek Scaife, who pairs the wines to complement each course.

York’s only five-star hotel launches new fine-dining restaurant – Legacy at The Grand

Ahmed said of the recognition: “To be included in The Michelin Guide in less than a year of opening is an absolute honour. Our goal is to eventually acquire a Michelin star, so to be recognised, is something I’m already so proud of. We’ll be launching our Spring menu shortly, so that’s something else on the horizon that I’m excited to share!"

Hotel general manager Simon Mahon added: “The Michelin mention highlights the standard of Legacy’s food, wine pairings and service, and we’re excited for the future. Ahmed is part of a new generation of chefs who are ambassadors not just for their kitchen but the industry.”

He continued: “Ahmed’s drive, determination and dedication to excellence inspires those around him. He invests in his team as proven by the young chef award-winners he has created and at the same time never loses sight that he seeks to bring joy through his cooking.”

'A night to remember' - We try York's new £180 dining experience

The Michelin listing comes as Legacy continues to receive 5-star reviews on TipAdvisor.

The most recent comments said Legacy was “every bit to Michelin standard” and “a gastronomic delight coupled with truly superb service.”

Another commented Legacy was “not yet a Michelin starred restaurant, but it soon will be,” saying the tasting menu was “out of this world” and “right up there” with the Michelin-starred restaurants they had also eaten in.

Jane Hogarth also spoke of an “amazing” birthday meal, which “exceeded expectations.”

Praising the attention from Ahmed and Derek, she added: “The team at Legacy were first class.”