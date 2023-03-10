Some drivers were stuck on the motorway for eight hours or more during the night.

RAC breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said the problems were likely caused by a large amount of snow falling in a short period.

He told the PA news agency: “A substantial amount of snow falling in a very short space of time can quickly lead to problems even if a road has been treated, and it looks like that’s what happened on the M62 overnight.

“The situation was made worse by drivers overtaking slower moving traffic only to find themselves stuck in a lane of fresh snow.

“Things are thankfully now improving but the scenes of stranded drivers is the perfect reminder of why it’s so important to carry a warm blanket, a winter coat, extra layers, food and drink and a power bank and phone charging cable.

“Today we’re seeing a sharp rise in drivers stuck in the snow in Yorkshire, especially around Sheffield, Leeds, Bradford and Hull. Breakdown volumes are also very high in the East Midlands and north of London as drivers attempt to start their vehicles.

“We strongly recommend motorists think carefully before setting out today. Waiting until conditions to improve may well be the best policy.”