Parkrun is a series of weekly 5km runs that take place in parks all around the world.

Author and journalist Eileen Jones has written the book 'P is for Parkrun: A Journey from A to Z', to tell the stories of the parkruns she has taken part in, with a chapter for each letter - although there is yet to be a parkrun in a place beginning with X.

For chapter 'Y' Eileen ran at the racecourse, and she completed the alphabet at Zuiderpark in The Hague, The Netherlands.

She tells the tales of the many people she has met along the way, including a retiree on his way to completing his seventh alphabet, a pirate, Mother Hubbard and the Mad Hatter, a blind runner, a woman on her way to 100 consecutive parkruns all reached by public transport, and couples who got engaged on the way to the finish line.

Eileen said: "Every step along the way has been a joy. But this isn’t a gazetteer, or a travel journal.

"It’s a story about people, the wonderful community of parkrun, the characters I’ve met along the way, the remarkable event teams of volunteers, the people I’ve travelled with, the friends I’ve made, the cups of strong tea and the bacon sandwiches, and the cakes consumed at an unhealthy hour of the day.”

Ms Jones has also written the bestseller, "How Parkrun Changed Our Lives.'