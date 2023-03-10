Skip to next photo
1/1
It may be Spring according to the Met Office, but in Acomb it was firmly Winter today. Our reporter Megi Rychlikova was out and about with her camera. Here are the pictures she took.
It may be Spring according to the Met Office, but in Acomb it was firmly Winter today. Our reporter Megi Rychlikova was out and about with her camera. Here are the pictures she took.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here