The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 606 people had died at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust by February 23, up from 600 on the week before.

They were among 18,841 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (March 9) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 184,317 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 23.